Former Trump campaign manager and onetime San Antonian Brad Parscale is selling his Florida home 

Brad Parscale, the former manager of Trump's 2020 campaign who was unceremoniously canned after being famously outmaneuvered by TikTok teens , is now selling his Florida house.

Formerly a San Antonio-based web designer, Parscale relocated to the Sunshine State after rising up the ranks in Trump's reelection team. He was originally hired on as digital director for the reality show star's 2016 presidential bid.



Located at 2319 Desota Drive, in Ft. Lauderdale, the 3,415-square-foot home is the same spot where, in September, hostage negotiators and a SWAT team were called in after Parscale's wife said he threatened violence towards himself and her.



A viral video of the incident shows officers tackling a shirtless Parscale in his driveway, while he drinks a Tampa-based Cigar City Florida Man Double IPA. Authorities also seized 10 guns from the site after “further investigation revealed that Mr. Parscale’s drinking and violent behavior increased shortly after he was demoted at his employment.”



Parscale purchased the waterfront property in 2019 for $2.4 million, and it appears he's now trying to offload it for $2,997,000.



The four-bedroom, four-and-half-bathroom home comes with a deeded dock and lift, Sonos sound system and Lutron lighting, a pool and hot tub, a steam rain shower, and a covered outdoor kitchen and dining area.



The listing agent is Katrina S. Campins with Campins Company LLC.



Photos via Realtor.com.