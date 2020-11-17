No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 17, 2020 Slideshows » News

Former Trump campaign manager and onetime San Antonian Brad Parscale is selling his Florida home 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Submit to Reddit
Email
Brad Parscale, the former manager of Trump's 2020 campaign who was unceremoniously canned after being famously outmaneuvered by TikTok teens, is now selling his Florida house.

Formerly a San Antonio-based web designer, Parscale relocated to the Sunshine State after rising up the ranks in Trump's reelection team. He was originally hired on as digital director for the reality show star's 2016 presidential bid.

Located at 2319 Desota Drive, in Ft. Lauderdale, the 3,415-square-foot home is the same spot where, in September, hostage negotiators and a SWAT team were called in after Parscale's wife said he threatened violence towards himself and her.

A viral video of the incident shows officers tackling a shirtless Parscale in his driveway, while he drinks a Tampa-based Cigar City Florida Man Double IPA. Authorities also seized 10 guns from the site after “further investigation revealed that Mr. Parscale’s drinking and violent behavior increased shortly after he was demoted at his employment.”

Parscale purchased the waterfront property in 2019 for $2.4 million, and it appears he's now trying to offload it for $2,997,000.

The four-bedroom, four-and-half-bathroom home comes with a deeded dock and lift, Sonos sound system and Lutron lighting, a pool and hot tub, a steam rain shower, and a covered outdoor kitchen and dining area.

The listing agent is Katrina S. Campins with Campins Company LLC.

Photos via Realtor.com.

OF 38
PREV NEXT
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
More slideshows
All the people we saw in San Antonio celebrating the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris win
San Antonio Current Staff78 images
A Spanish-style mansion is for sale on the road once known as San Antonio's 'million-dollar street'
San Antonio Current Staff36 images
A beautifully restored Victorian home is up for sale in San Antonio's historic Lavaca area
San Antonio Current Staff20 images
10 stylish, move-in-ready San Antonio homes for sale for under $200,000
San Antonio Current Staff129 images
1/38
Play Slideshow

Tags: Brad Parscale home, Florida celebrity homes, trump, Campaign Manager, San Antonio, dock and lift, Sonos sound system and Lutron lighting, a pool and hot tub, a steam rain shower, covered outdoor kitchen, Florida mansion, Ft. Lauderdale, Parscale arrest, SWAT team, self harm, 2020 election, Trump Campaign, demotion

Additional News Slideshows

Support Local Journalism

At a time when local-based reporting is critical, support from our readers is essential to our future. If you're able to, please support the San Antonio Current today.

Glitter Political: Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran wants District 3 to recognize its world-class status
San Antonio artist David Alcantar puts Superman at the center of his ongoing art project
Assclown Alert: Egging on Trump's dictatorial tendencies with U.S. Rep. Brian Babin
Missed Target: Democrats hoped to paint the state blue in 2020. Here’s what went wrong.
A new generation of chefs and restauranteurs is upping San Antonio’s Chinese food game
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 4, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Pearl developer Silver Ventures buys full city block on San Antonio's Museum Reach Read More

  2. Relatives raising money for San Antonio 4 year old who lost both parents to COVID-19 Read More

  3. The Mendoza Line: SA Mayor Ron Nirenberg challenges coronavirus to powerlifting competition Read More

  4. PolitiFact slaps 'Pants on Fire!' rating on Lt. Gov. Patrick's claim Austin is among most dangerous cities Read More

  5. TikTok video goes viral for documenting maskless masses along San Antonio River Walk Read More

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation