Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 05, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

Founder of longtime San Antonio staple Nadler’s Bakery dead at 91 

By
click image Minerva (left) and Hans Nadler celebrate the bakery founder's 84th Birthday in 2014. - FACEBOOK / NADLER'S BAKERY & DELI
  • Facebook / Nadler's Bakery & Deli
  • Minerva (left) and Hans Nadler celebrate the bakery founder's 84th Birthday in 2014.
Swiss immigrant Hans B. Nadler, founder of San Antonio mainstay Nadler's Bakery and Deli on Babcock Road, has died. He was 91.

The bakery shared the news of Nadler's passing in a Jan. 1 Facebook post.



“It is with a heavy heart that we have to say goodbye to the great man who did so much for San Antonio with his knowledge and expertise that he brought here from his home country of Switzerland,” the post read.

Over the bakery's nearly 60 years of operation, Nadler won multiple awards for his contributions to the industry. According to the bakery’s website, the greatest of those was being honored as the 2011 International Baker of the Year by the by the International Union of Bakers and Confectioners.

Nadler is survived by his wife Minerva and their children.

Alexia Nadler, the baker's second daughter, now runs the business, according to its website. Nadler’s will continue creating custom cakes, pies and pastry under her leadership.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio's Pabst Blue Ribbon tweets New Year's advice for sober followers: 'Try eating ass!' Read More

  2. San Antonio-based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q temporarily closes dining rooms, citing labor shortage Read More

  3. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman releasing "antioxidant-rich" light beer Read More

  4. Topo Chico’s new Ranch Water Hard Seltzer now available in San Antonio Read More

  5. San Antonio’s Bexar Kolache Co. to open second storefront next month Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 12, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation