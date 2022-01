Founder of longtime San Antonio staple Nadler’s Bakery dead at 91 

click image Facebook / Nadler's Bakery & Deli

Minerva (left) and Hans Nadler celebrate the bakery founder's 84th Birthday in 2014.

Swiss immigrant Hans B. Nadler, founder of San Antonio mainstay Nadler's Bakery and Deli on Babcock Road, has died. He was 91.The bakery shared the news of Nadler's passing in a Jan. 1 Facebook post.“It is with a heavy heart that we have to say goodbye to the great man who did so much for San Antonio with his knowledge and expertise that he brought here from his home country of Switzerland,” the post read.Over the bakery's nearly 60 years of operation, Nadler won multiple awards for his contributions to the industry. According to the bakery’s website , the greatest of those was being honored as the 2011 International Baker of the Year by the by the International Union of Bakers and Confectioners.Nadler is survived by his wife Minerva and their children.Alexia Nadler, the baker's second daughter, now runs the business, according to its website. Nadler’s will continue creating custom cakes, pies and pastry under her leadership.