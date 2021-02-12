No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 12, 2021 Slideshows » News

Four houses under $250K for sale right now in San Antonio's Dignowity Hill neighborhood 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Newcomers are rushing into Dignowity Hill, a near East Side historic district with a vibrant past. Young professionals, artists and empty nesters have flocked to the neighborhood in recent years, steadily raising home prices.

But there are still some affordable properties on the market for those willing to look hard and undertake renovations. We rounded up four homes in the Dignowity Hill area that are on the market for well under San Antonio's median home price of $240,000.

While a couple of them are fixer-upper projects, it's easy to see the charm in all four — the same charm that continues to draw people to the inner-city neighborhood that was San Antonio's first exclusive residential suburb.

All photos from Realtor.com.
1219 North Olive St.
$190,000
1307 Hays St.
$199,900
1103 Hays St.
$219,900
1126 Lamar St.
$180,000
1219 North Olive St.
$190,000
Tags: Dignowity Hill homes, affordable houses in Dignowity Hill, houses for sale in San Antonio, San Antonio Homes for Sale, East Side, downtown living, inner city homes, San Antonio architecture, fixer upper homes, Texas architecture, affordable housing, downtown neighborhoods, gentrification, rising home prices

