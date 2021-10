Four people wounded in Texas school shooting; police searching for armed suspect 

click to enlarge Shutterstock

Police say the North Texas school has been cleared, but a suspect remains on the loose.

At least four people were injured during a shooting on a Texas high school campus Wednesday morning, CBS News reports, citing authorities on the scene Timberview High School in the North Texas city of ArlingtonTimothy George Simpkins — believed to be an 18-year-old student at the school — is considered "armed and dangerous" and remains on the loose.Kevin Kolbye, assistant chief at the Arlington Police Department, told news crews that three of the victims were taken to the hospital. A fourth who suffered minor injuries refused treatment, according to CBS.Authorities believe that three of the victims are students, while one is an older person who may be a teacher.