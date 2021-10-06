Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 06, 2021 News » Texas News

Four people wounded in Texas school shooting; police searching for armed suspect 

By
Police say the North Texas school has been cleared, but a suspect remains on the loose.
  • Shutterstock
  • Police say the North Texas school has been cleared, but a suspect remains on the loose.
At least four people were injured during a shooting on a Texas high school campus Wednesday morning, CBS News reports, citing authorities on the scene.

Timberview High School in the North Texas city of Arlington has been cleared, according to the report. However, the suspect, Timothy George Simpkins — believed to be an 18-year-old student at the school — is considered "armed and dangerous" and remains on the loose.



Kevin Kolbye, assistant chief at the Arlington Police Department, told news crews that three of the victims were taken to the hospital. A fourth who suffered minor injuries refused treatment, according to CBS.

Authorities believe that three of the victims are students, while one is an older person who may be a teacher.

