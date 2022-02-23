Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 23, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

Four San Antonio chefs snag 2022 James Beard Award Semifinalist nominations 

click image Mixtli is known for the use of old-world techniques and eclectic ingredients. - INSTAGRAM / MIXTLICLOUD
  • Mixtli is known for the use of old-world techniques and eclectic ingredients.
Musicians have the Grammys. Actors have the Oscars. Chefs have the James Beard Foundation Awards.

This year, three San Antonio chefs snagged semifinalist nominations that mean they could be named Best Chef: Texas in the prestigious culinary awards. Also in the running for Beard recognitions are a local baker and pastry chef.



James Beard Foundation Awards, considered one of the foodservice industry's most coveted honors, are given in categories including chefs and restaurants, books, journalism and broadcast media.

The Alamo City made an impressive showing in this year’s noms, including semifinalists in the Outstanding Restaurant, Outstanding Pastry Chef, Outstanding Baker, Outstanding Wine Program and Best Chef, Texas categories.

Winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on June 13 at the Lyric Opera in Chicago.

click image 2M Smokehouse pitmaster Esaul Ramos Jr. - INSTAGRAM / SUPPERATEMMA
  • Instagram / supperatemma
  • 2M Smokehouse pitmaster Esaul Ramos Jr.
See the complete list of 2022 SA semifinalists below.
  • Steve McHugh, chef of charcuterie-focused restaurant Cured and new-ish Landrace at the Thompson Hotel downtown, has received his sixth semifinalist nomination for a James Beard Award — his second for Best Chef, Texas.
  • 2M Smokehouse pitmaster Esaul Ramos Jr. has been deemed a semifinalist for Best Chef, Texas for the second time.
  • John Russ of Clementine, a Castle Hills-area eatery serving up seasonal, regional dishes, is a semifinalist for Best Chef, Texas.
  • High-end Mexican restaurant Mixtli is nominated in the Outstanding Restaurant category.
  • Mixtli pastry chef Sofia Tejeda is in the running for Outstanding Pastry Chef. This is the restaurant’s second semifinalist nomination this year.
  • La Panadería co-owner David Cáceres has been nominated for Outstanding Baker.
  • Pearl’s High Street Wine Co. is a semifinalist for Outstanding Wine Program.
