Four more ways to celebrate Día de los Muertos in San Antonio 

Organizations across San Antonio are celebrating Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, to honor the lives of the family and friends we have lost over the years. Here’s a small sample of some of the special holiday events that are taking place throughout the city leading up to or on Nov. 1-2.
Day of the Dead River Parade
Creativity takes center stage on the San Antonio River when about 20 decorated river barges will make an evening voyage to pay tribute to the dead. The parade includes a collection of calaveras, or sugar skulls, painted by local artists, as well as activities for the kids. Can’t make it out to the event? The river parade will be televised on local ABC affiliate KSAT at 8 p.m. $15-$25, 7:30 p.m. Friday, October 29, San Antonio River Walk, Various locations, dayofthedeadsa.com.
Frida Kahlo Oasis: Día de los Muertos Closing Celebration
The current exhibition at the San Antonio Botanical Garden will conclude with a two-day Día de los Muertos celebration for late artistic and cultural icon Frida Kahlo. Come visit the ofrenda created for Kahlo and partake in the family-friendly activities. $12-$15, 6-9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1 and Tuesday, Nov. 2, San Antonio Botanical Garden, 555 Funston Place, (210) 536-1400, sabot.org.
Altares y Ofrendas
Centro Cultural Aztlan’s 44th annual Día de los Muertos exhibition will take place in person, but also have a virtual presentation. The event is part of the organization’s Cultural Expressions Series. Altares y Ofrendas will be on view through November 5. Free, 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, Centro Cultural Aztlan, 1800 Fredericksburg Road, Suite 103, (210) 432-1896, centroaztlan.org.
La Vida de los Muertos
Join the Guadalupe Dance Company, Guadalupe Dance Academy, Mariachi Guadalupe and Mariachi Azteca de America for a community celebration. Along with dancing and music, an exhibit of community altars will be on display at the newly renovated gallery beginning November 1. Free, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center, 1300 Guadalupe St., (210) 271-3151, guadalupeculturalarts.org.
