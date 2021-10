Free festival celebrates monarch butterfly and other pollinators at Confluence Park Saturday 

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

The Monarch Butterfly and Pollinator festival seeks to raise awareness about the importance of local pollinators.

The sixth annual Monarch Butterfly and Pollinator Festival celebrates the monarch butterfly’s migration from Canada to the mountains in Mexico.For centuries, the butterflies returned to Mexico in time for Day of the Dead in November, so they are symbolically associated with the souls of loved ones.After taking place virtually in 2020, this year’s festival moves to Confluence Park for the first time, where it will feature butterfly tagging, kayaking and educational activities celebrating monarchs as well as other pollinators at the peak of the butterfly’s migration season in San Antonio.In a gesture of hope and healing, the butterflies tagged at the festival this season will carry the names of people who have died. Those who wish to tag a butterfly in memory of a loved one can complete a form on Texas Butterfly Ranch’s website.