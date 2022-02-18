Free Roasted Corn Festival returns to San Antonio on March 26 

click image
Roasted Mexican corn trimmed with queso fresco will be served at the 2022 Roasted Corn Festival.
San Antonians with a penchant for corn-centric snacking may want to save the date for an a-maize-ing Saturday, March 26 fest celebrating the veg, MySA reports
The free Roasted Corn Festival will return to China Grove this spring, offering a variety of vendors who celebrate Mexican corn trimmed with anything from Hot Cheetos to queso fresco, as well as fruit cups and mangonadas.
Robert Reyes, organizer of the fest and owner of El Chistoso Elotes, told MySA he's adding more corn vendors and live entertainment to the event, which will run 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at 6750 Rigsby Ave. According to social media posts, a list of vendors will be announced
via the fest's Instagram page March 5.
According to MySA, Reyes originally planned to hold the inaugural Roasted Corn Festival in March of 2020
, but had to postpone it due to the pandemic. Last year, guests had to have an RSVP ticket to gain entrance to the venue, but that isn’t the case for the 2022 iteration.
Other activities planned for the gathering include a kid's craft area, live music, a karaoke booth and local artisan vendors, Reyes told the news site. A corn competition, also will award the corniest competitor with a trophy.
The event is free, but Reyes told MySA he encourages guests to order their tickets on Eventbrite ahead of time. Registering the tickets will render attendees eligible for a chance to win four free meal vouchers via a drawing the day of the event.
