October 06, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

French-American brasserie Tardif's to open near San Antonio’s Dominion neighborhood this fall 

By
click image Tardif’s American Brasserie will open this fall. - INSTAGRAM / TARDIFS_SA
  • Instagram / tardifs_sa
  • Tardif’s American Brasserie will open this fall.
Far Northwest San Antonio will gain an uber-fancy new eatery this fall with the opening of Tardif’s American Brasserie, a French-American spot helmed by Mexico-born chef Jean Tardi.

A graduate of the renowned Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, Tardi will offer French cuisine fused with Texas-specific and American flavors. Similar to a corner restaurant in a Paris neighborhood, the brasserie will serve classics such as scallops meuniere, French onion soup, oysters and mussels.



Elevated versions of American favorites such as hamburgers, pork chops and barbecue will also dot the menu, according to details shared by the restaurant's owners. An mixology team will create handcrafted cocktails designed to compliment Tardi’s fare. 
click image Mexico-born chef Jean Tardi will helm the new French-American Brasserie. - INSTAGRAM / TARDIFS_SA
  • Instagram / tardifs_sa
  • Mexico-born chef Jean Tardi will helm the new French-American Brasserie.
The new restaurant, located at 23110 Interstate 10 West, Suite 201, will open later this fall, although the team behind it didn't release a specific date.

Once open, Tardif's will serve Mondays through Saturdays 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. for lunch and 5-10 p.m. for dinner. It will be open 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sundays.

