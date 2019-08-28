From Vegan to Gluten-Free, San Antonio Offers Plenty of Options for College Students with Special Food Needs

click to enlarge Instagram / marcelafreeman

Whether you end up in new town for college or your school experience just means mom’s no longer cooking for you, being in charge of your own food needs can be a little scary.Especially if you have special diet needs — whether they’re based on your health or ethical choices. Fortunately, no matter your budget, you’ll find a wealth of San Antonio restaurants that specialize in gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan eats.For those living with celiac disease, dining outside of the home is always a gamble. Fortunately, 5 Points overflows with fresh gluten-free bowls, plates and pastries. The restaurants vegetarian, vegan and Paleo-friendly option are sure to satisfy any diner. For those looking to expand their wellness horizons, the restaurant also offers an upstairs yoga studio and healthy, refreshing drinks to cool down with afterward.Since opening 2016, this friendly neighborhood co-op has become a one-stop shop for flavorful, plant-based food in San Antonio. Munch On champions local vegan and gluten-friendly businesses such as Plantyful Sweetness, and features house-made pastries, in addition to fresh smoothies, meal options, snacks and a weekend brunch buffet.Chef Rebel Mariposa brings vegan food, budget-friendly drinks and community together at La Botanica. This popular cantina serves Tex-Mex inspired plates like the oyster mushroom-based ceviche Huehuecoyotl, black bean empanadas and a weekend vegan brunch menu that pairs well with the welcoming space, which often hosts LGBTQ-friendly events and epic dance parties.Acai bowls and fresh juices abound at this local vegetarian-friendly coffee shop chain. Customize any drink to fit your coffee or tea needs, enjoy the house breakfast tacos and steel-cut oats or check out the refrigerated cases for a quick, healthy snack or juice shot.A downtown mecca for beautiful and vegetable-focused dishes, Pharm Table offers a globally-inspired menu that includes farm-to-table tacos, soups, kale pizza and keto-friendly salads. The restaurant specializes in Ayurvedic diet and health cleanse options, but for those who crave something sweet, there are plenty of healthful desserts and drinks.You don’t need to sacrifice taste to eat well in San Antonio. The dietician-led Powerhouse Bakery is filled with delicious, vegan and gluten-free cakes and breads. The bakery also sells savory and healthy meals in house and regularly hosts cooking classes for those looking to prepare better food at home — or in the dorm.Developed by husband-and-wife team Akeem and Tara Best, this food truck specializes in vegan comfort food dishes such as BBQ seitan wings, savory tofu tacos, mac’n cheeze, and chick’n and waffles. Convenient for many students, the popular mobile eatery is located at The Block, a food truck and bar park located near the main UTSA campus.