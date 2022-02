Ft. Worth-based comfort food joint The Cookshack coming to Northeast San Antonio 

click image Instagram / the.cook.shack

The Cookshack serves up fried chicken, salads and sides.

The long-empty building that housed the Lion & the Rose English Pub's Northeast San Antonio location has been taken over by Ft. Worth-based comfort-food chain The Cookshack The Cookshack plans to remodel the 4,100-square-foot space so one its outlets can begin doling out hot chicken, ribs and chicken and waffles, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. Documents show an expected completion date in late May.According to the company’s website, it operates locations in Ft. Worth, Webster, College Station and Houston. New locations in the Texas towns of McAllen and Spring are also in the works.Thereached out to Cookshack officials for more details on the upcoming SA restaurant, located at 8211 Agora Parkway, Suite 112. There was no response by press time.