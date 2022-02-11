Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 11, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

Ft. Worth-based comfort food joint The Cookshack coming to Northeast San Antonio 

By
click image The Cookshack serves up fried chicken, salads and sides. - INSTAGRAM / THE.COOK.SHACK
  • Instagram / the.cook.shack
  • The Cookshack serves up fried chicken, salads and sides.
The long-empty building that housed the Lion & the Rose English Pub's Northeast San Antonio location has been taken over by Ft. Worth-based comfort-food chain The Cookshack.

The Cookshack plans to remodel the 4,100-square-foot space so one its outlets can begin doling out hot chicken, ribs and chicken and waffles, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. Documents show an expected completion date in late May.



According to the company’s website, it operates locations in Ft. Worth, Webster, College Station and Houston. New locations in the Texas towns of McAllen and Spring are also in the works.

The Current reached out to Cookshack officials for more details on the upcoming SA restaurant, located at 8211 Agora Parkway, Suite 112. There was no response by press time.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Kura Sushi, San Antonio’s first and only conveyor-belt sushi bar, will begin serving next week Read More

  2. San Antonio bar and restaurant Hello Paradise closing after little more than a year in business Read More

  3. Anticipated San Antonio Italian restaurants Allora and Arrosta to begin serving this month Read More

  4. Florida-based Maple Street Biscuit Co. to make San Antonio debut with 2 locations Read More

  5. Chicken-and-waffle chain Chick’nCone to open San Antonio store near Monte Vista Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 9, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation