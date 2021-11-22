Gather Brewing announces opening date on San Antonio’s far North Side 

click image Instagram / Gather Brewing

Gather Brewing is set to open Dec. 11.

Residents of San Antonio's far North Side will soon gain a new brewery experience in Gather Brewing, a new family-friendly, indoor/outdoor brewpub set to open Dec. 11.

Owners Mike and Rachel Voeller took to social media this weekend to share the news of the grand opening and ribbon cutting, which will take place shortly before the brewery opens at 11 a.m.

Located just outside the main gate of Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, the new spot will offer more than 150 seats for folks to enjoy handcrafted brews, chef-prepared menu items and space to gather with friends.

Gather Brewing is located at 210 E Aviation Blvd in Universal City. Hours of operation were not immediately available.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.