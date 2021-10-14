Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 14, 2021 Arts » Things to Do

Get Lost, Boys: Shotgun House Roasters screens '80s classic vampire flick Saturday 

click to enlarge Shotgun House Roasters latest horror movie night features The Lost Boys. - WARNER BROS.
  • Warner Bros.
  • Shotgun House Roasters latest horror movie night features The Lost Boys.
The year? 1987. The sax man? Sexy. The problem? All the damn vampires.

If you're feeling lost, then plan a detour to San Antonio's Shotgun House Roasters this Saturday to watch a Halloween classic: The Lost Boys.



Starring Kiefer Sutherland, Alex Winter and the Coreys (Haim and Feldman), The Lost Boys pits wisecracking teen boys against a nest of fanged fiends in Santa Carla, California, with predictably bloody results.

If the plot's not enough of a draw, the movie also has a stacked soundtrack, from theme tune "Cry Little Sister" to Tim "Sexy Sax Man" Cappello's cover of The Call's "I Still Believe."

The downtown-area coffee house is screening the film as part of its October horror-movie night series. While there's no type O on offer, patrons can enjoy coffee, wine specials and additional treats at Saturday's screening.

Free, 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, Shotgun House Roasters, 1333 Buena Vista St., shotgunhouseroasters.com.

