Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 10, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

Get ready to flock to a new Wing Daddy’s location on San Antonio’s West Side next summer 

By
click image Wing Daddy’s will open a new location on San Antonio’s west side next summer. - INSTAGRAM / SARAHPERRYSFOODBLOG
  • Instagram / sarahperrysfoodblog
  • Wing Daddy’s will open a new location on San Antonio’s west side next summer.
El Paso-based hot wing chain Wing Daddy's Sauce House is expanding its San Antonio footprint with a new West Side location, MySA reports.

According to a state filing obtained by the news site, renovations on a 4,300-square-foot space at 211 N. General McMullen Drive will begin in February. The restaurant is expected to open in July.



The new location will serve bone-in and boneless wings and tenders bathed in the Wing Daddy’s 23 signature sauces. It will also dole out buffalo fries, cheese-filled tater-tots, burgers and sandwiches, the news site reports.

With seven Wing Daddy's, the San Antonio area is tied with the company’s hometown of El Paso for having greatest number of restaurants. The company operates 22 locations in Texas, eight in Mexico and one in New Mexico, according to its website.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Report: 54% of employees of Texas-based Topgolf claim to have been sexually harassed Read More

  2. Pappas Restaurants stands by demand that San Antonio’s Papa’s Burgers change its name and logo Read More

  3. San Antonio’s Jollibee location bringing the heat with new spicy fried chicken Read More

  4. Houston's Pappas Restaurants demands San Antonio favorite Papa’s Burgers change its name Read More

  5. San Antonio's Thompson Hotel holiday events will include CBD 'high tea,' Bad Moms Night Out Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 1, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation