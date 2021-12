Get ready to flock to a new Wing Daddy’s location on San Antonio’s West Side next summer 

click image Instagram / sarahperrysfoodblog

Wing Daddy’s will open a new location on San Antonio’s west side next summer.

El Paso-based hot wing chain Wing Daddy's Sauce House is expanding its San Antonio footprint with a new West Side location, MySA reports According to a state filing obtained by the news site, renovations on a 4,300-square-foot space at 211 N. General McMullen Drive will begin in February. The restaurant is expected to open in July.The new location will serve bone-in and boneless wings and tenders bathed in the Wing Daddy’s 23 signature sauces. It will also dole out buffalo fries, cheese-filled tater-tots, burgers and sandwiches, the news site reports.With seven Wing Daddy's, the San Antonio area is tied with the company’s hometown of El Paso for having greatest number of restaurants. The company operates 22 locations in Texas, eight in Mexico and one in New Mexico, according to its website.