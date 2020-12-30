Get rid of some stuff & get to know SA3! 

click to enlarge

SA3 Curbside Recycling, a subsidiary of SA3 Community Recycling, is a program that allows residents of San Antonio to recycle their gently used clothes, shoes, and home goods in a free, convenient, and contact-less way. SA3 Community Recycling has been supporting non-profit organizations in the San Antonio community for many years; recycling / re-purposing clothing, shoes and other textiles, along with in-kind and financial contributions.

How do I participate?

Residents can participate by following 3 easy steps:



1. Schedule a Pick Up.



To schedule a pick up just call/text 210-538-2056 or download our app “SA3 Curbside

2. Prep for Pick Up.



Fill any bag or box with recyclable items. Check out our app or website (SA3communityrecycling.com) for more information about acceptable and unacceptable items.



3. Place for Pick Up.



Put your “SA3” marked bags or boxes outside on your curb, porch, or driveway on your scheduled pick up date and we’ll handle the rest.

Where do your items go?

One of 3 things will happen to your items: (3 different routes)

Caring and Sharing Program – Distributed locally to nonprofit organizations within our network for use in their ministry and outreach efforts. Exported Worldwide –To help those in need around the world. Recycled – Recycling is a destructive process involving pulping and breaking down material, then reincarnated into other materials.

Why is it important to recycle?

A lot of people do not know you can recycle most of your goods in your home. According to the EPA, textile recycling has a major impact on reducing greenhouse gasses. And yet… clothing is not typically considered a recyclable. While 2 million tons are recycled each year, there is a long, long way to go!

2 Million Tons of textiles are recycled each year in the U.S. That is equivalent to removing 1 million cars from America’s highways.

-Source (SMART – Secondary Materials and Recycled Textiles)

How we started?

SA3 Community Recycling started in June 2014 by Clifford Morgan after serving as Programs Director for a large non-profit organization. Our mission is “Helping our Community stay Vibrant and Sustainable through Environmental Responsibility and Charitable Giving”. By partnering with local business, churches, schools, charities, and community members, we are able to help out the community while minimizing our environmental impact.

FAQ:

Do we provide donation tax receipts? No we are not a registered 5013C organization.

Is SA3 Curbside Recycling supporting local non-profit organizations?

Yes. SA3 Community Recycling provides financial support through the curbside collection program to three nonprofits.

Is there a limit as to how much a person can set out for a pick up? No there is no limit as to how much you want to recycle. The only thing is to make sure that all items set out are capable of being picked up by one person, as our driver will likely pick up these routes solo.

What items are acceptable for pick up and not acceptable for pick up? There is a full list on our app and website, but the simple rules we go by are: 1. Items are at a size, to be lifted by one person, and 2. Items are in good condition to be reused by someone else, meaning items aren’t broken, soiled, missing pieces, etc.

Can I get a pick up any time I want to? We are currently providing pick ups Monday thru Thursday. The day you can schedule a pick up, depends on your zip code. We have created 4 zones for the city of San Antonio and each zone has its own designated pick up day. Example, if your zip code is 78238, you fall under Zone 1 which we pick up on Mondays. More info on what zone you fall under, in our app or web page.

Can I schedule an exact time for my pick up? Unfortunately, at this time we cannot schedule pick ups with an exact time because we currently have one driver and the route is based on all addresses for that days pick ups. So because of this, we ask that you set out your items by 8am, as that is the time our driver will set out to do pick ups. Pick ups can happen anytime between 8a-5p depending on the route for that day.

Is it ok to not set items by the curb? Yes, it is ok to not set out items literally on the curb. We all know the unsaid rule of items being “free” and “up for grabs” if placed on the curb, therefore if you do not feel comfortable setting items at the curb, you don’t have to. Most people prefer to leave items right by their front door or in front of the garage. If you do so please leave a message of where items will be located for our driver in the notes section of our app when you schedule a pick up.

Do you pick up at apartment complexes? Yes we do. As long as you leave any important information such as a gate code, building number, apartment number, or any special instructions in our notes section of our app when you schedule a pick up.