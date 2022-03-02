Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 02, 2022

Gin Blossoms scrap San Antonio show, rest of tour after bassist's injury 

By
Gin Blossoms won't be playing San Antonio's Aztec Theatre — or the rest of the stops on its current tour.
  • Gin Blossoms won't be playing San Antonio's Aztec Theatre — or the rest of the stops on its current tour.
Ahead of the its Wednesday, March 2 gig in San Antonio, '90s rock outfit the Gin Blossoms has cancelled the upcoming tour dates after bassist Bill Leen broke his arm.

“We considered converting to an acoustic format, or bringing in a substitute for Bill," the band said in a Facebook announcement. "But our band has decided out of respect for our fans to reschedule & cancel the remaining tour dates.”

The first show affected by that decision is the group's Wednesday performance at the Aztec Theatre with Last Bandoleros. The venue has not yet released information on refunds. 

