Grammy award-winning reggaeton duo Wisin & Yandel coming to San Antonio 

Grammy award-winning reggaeton duo Wisin & Yandel are coming to San Antonio.





Wisin & Yandel will stop at the AT&T Center on Oct. 29 is part of their La Ultima Misión Tour. The 26-city excursion and will be The Puerto Rican artists' last tour, capping a 20-year career.





The tour also will promote Wisin and Yandel's latest album, Los Campeones el Pueblo, which came out in February.





Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through Ticketmaster or by visiting the AT&T Center's website.



