Grammy-nominated DJ Steve Aoki will play San Antonio's new 1902 Nightclub on Nov. 24 

click image Instagram / steveaoki

$50-$60, 9 p.m., 1902 Nightclub, 1174 E. Commerce St., (210) 890-1265, 1902satx.com.



Popular house DJ Steve Aoki will bring the boogie to San Antonio next month as one of the first confirmed musical acts for upcoming nightspot 1902, TV KSAT reports The swanky new venue — the latest move to revitalize The Espee , the east-of-downtown entertainment destination once known as Sunset Station — is set to host the cake-throwing DJ as he swings through SA on his "Neon IV: The Color of Noise" tour.“Steve Aoki is one of the world’s most exciting live performers,” 1902 General Manager Victor Valenzuela told KSAT. “He will set the stage for future entertainment at our venue.”Tickets for the Wednesday, Nov. 24 show are on sale now . The show will admit guests 18 years and older.