Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 22, 2021 Music » Concert Announcements

Email
Print
Share

Grammy-nominated DJ Steve Aoki will play San Antonio's new 1902 Nightclub on Nov. 24 

By
click image Popular house DJ Steve Aoki will descend upon San Antonio next month. - INSTAGRAM / STEVEAOKI
  • Instagram / steveaoki
  • Popular house DJ Steve Aoki will descend upon San Antonio next month.
Popular house DJ Steve Aoki will bring the boogie to San Antonio next month as one of the first confirmed musical acts for upcoming nightspot 1902, TV KSAT reports.

The swanky new venue — the latest move to revitalize The Espee, the east-of-downtown entertainment destination once known as Sunset Station — is set to host the cake-throwing DJ as he swings through SA on his "Neon IV: The Color of Noise" tour.



“Steve Aoki is one of the world’s most exciting live performers,” 1902 General Manager Victor Valenzuela told KSAT. “He will set the stage for future entertainment at our venue.”

Tickets for the Wednesday, Nov. 24 show are on sale now. The show will admit guests 18 years and older. 

$50-$60, 9 p.m., 1902 Nightclub, 1174 E. Commerce St., (210) 890-1265, 1902satx.com.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Concert Announcements »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Concert Announcements

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Mon Laferte, The Queers, A Day to Remember and more Read More

  2. Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Mac Sabbath, Kane Brown, Metalachi and more Read More

  3. Ahead of Tuesday show in San Antonio, European rockers Volbeat are glad to be back on the road Read More

  4. San Antonio's Tobin Center will host holiday concert by Doc Watkins and his Orchestra Read More

  5. Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Big Freedia, Band of Horses, Wavves and more Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 20, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation