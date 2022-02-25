Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 25, 2022

Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk to host International Women’s Day networking event 

click image Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk's Bar Rojo will serve craft cocktails at the networking event. - UNSPLASH / HELENA YANKOVSKA
  • Unsplash / Helena Yankovska
  • Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk's Bar Rojo will serve craft cocktails at the networking event.
Downtown’s Grand Hyatt River Walk hotel will hold a networking happy hour for local businesswomen Friday, March 4 in honor of International Women’s Day.

The schmoozing and boozing will run 5-7 p.m. at the hotel’s Bar Rojo, where attendees will be able to mingle amid live music, complimentary appetizers and drink specials. The hotel will also hold a business card raffle for a two-night stay.



Reservations are required, and they can be made on the hotel’s dedicated Eventbrite page. Parking won't be validated for attendees.

The Grand Hyatt is located at 600 E. Market St.

