Great Christmas Light Fight, CPS executive spending: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week 

John and Brenda Wilson's "Sweetest Christmas Memories" light display won in an episode of The Great Christmas Light Fight.
It was a dizzying week for news.
A local TV station pulled back the curtain on the spending habits of two former CPS Energy honchos, and actor Matthew McConaughey revealed he was really just putting us on when it came to his ambitions to run the state.
But in the end, it was the upbeat story of a San Antonio couple's over-the-top Christmas light display — in Windcrest, where else? — winning a TV contest that garnered the most views from Current
readers this week.
Hey, sometimes we just need to get our holiday on and forget the humbuggery that is Texas politics, utility bills and our state's frail power grid. Pass the eggnog — and the whiskey, please.
10. Judas Priest will play San Antonio in March on its rescheduled 50 Heavy Metal Years tour
9. Remembering Chulas Fronteras, the San Antonio-shot film that introduced the world to conjunto
8. New dog walking and boarding facility to open in San Antonio’s Pearl neighborhood Dec. 8
7. Despite lack of teeth in new Texas power grid rules, Abbott says he'll 'guarantee' no failures this winter
6. Matthew McConaughey remains a political question mark as he steps back from Texas governor's race
5. Bad Takes: Unpacking the truth around the University of Austin and its roster of 'cancelled' academics
4. Capitol riot suspect who entered Air Force training in San Antonio has been arrested and charged
3. As CPS Energy seeks rate hike, new report shows top execs spent big on steak dinners, chauffeurs
2. In latest tantrum, San Antonio U.S. Rep. Chip Roy wants to shut down government over vaccine rules
1. San Antonio family wins $50,000 prize on ABC's Great Christmas Light Fight
