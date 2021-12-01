Greater Tuna's Jaston Williams brings holiday-themed one-man show to San Antonio's Tobin Center 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

Jaston Williams will give the Christmas holiday the Greater Tuna treatment in Blood & Holly.

Actor, playwright and humorist Jaston Williams is bringing his holiday-inspired, one-man show to San Antonio audiences for a series of performances in early December.Best known for writing the quartet ofplays, Williams describes his childhood Christmases as a “warped hybrid of Toyland and Franco’s Spain.”The idea of fascist nutcrackers is disturbing enough, so if you’re hoping for more plum pudding and less prickly parody,probably isn’t your kind of gingerbread cookie.Whatever Williams has in store, he’s overjoyed that he’s back in person after months off because of the pandemic. “You can tell that audiences are hungry for it,” Williams said during a recent interview with Houston Film Fanatics. “We really need to laugh, and Christmas just begs to be mocked. Christmas just asks for it.”Williams says the scariest part of the holiday season is that people get together “for no other reason than they have to.” If you’ve seen Williams’, you know the kind of satire you’re in for.