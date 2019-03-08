Greatest Hits & Deep Cuts: Happy Hours in San Antonio 

You shouldn’t have to choose between cocktails or snacks in San Antonio — get you a happy hour that does both. We’ve put together a list of places so you can explore your city with some of the best specials around.

Asian Fusion

click to enlarge Jacqueline Fierro/Giant Noise

Hanzo

Greatest Hit: Singh’s

Stop by this popular Vietnamese brick-and-mortar for crispy and flavorful wings, and special prices on the carefully curated beer menu. 2805 N St Mary’s St, (210) 320-0171, squareup.com/store/singhsvietnamese.

Greatest Hit: Sushihana

You’ll find most sushi rolls on Sushihana’s happy hour menu. Other notable specials include the $5 house wines and six-piece gyoza orders for $3.95. 1810 NW Military Hwy., (210) 340-7808, sushihanasan.com.

Deep Cut: Hanzo

Reverse happy hour at Hanzo boasts $7 cocktails like the spicy pineapple daiquiri and Yuzu Mule, plus $1 off all Japanese beers, house and sake shots. 7701 Broadway, Suite 124, (210) 826-1488, hanzobar.com.

Casual Music & Drinks

click to enlarge Instagram / nikixixixi

The Rustic

Greatest Hit: the Rustic

You can count on the Rustic for live music shows while you knock back select $3 beers, wine and frozé. The price increases to match the time, from 3-6 p.m. 17619 La Cantera Pkwy., Suite 204, (210) 245-7500, therustic.com.

Greatest Hit: Sancho’s

Meet with friends for a show, enjoy well and beer specials, or bring your favorite furry friend to chill and sip drinks in the shade. 628 Jackson St, (210) 320-1840, sanchosmx.com.

Deep Cut: Merkaba

If you’re near the River Walk, stop by Merkaba — located just below Howl at the Moon — for $5 cocktails, beers and free music from local bands and DJs. 111 W. Crockett St., Suite 205, (210) 212-4770, merkabatx.com.

Classic Cocktails & Bites

click to enlarge Courtesy

Esquire Tavern

Greatest Hit: Francis Bogside

This generous happy hour menu includes food items like the $8 chicken wings and $10 burger as well as classic $6 cocktails and $5 wells. 803 S. St. Mary’s St., (210) 369-9192, francisbogside.com.

Greatest Hit: the Esquire Tavern

Head to the Esquire for $3 off all menu cocktails and glasses of wine during their happy hour, and order several plates of their special deviled eggs or shrimp toast to share. 155 E. Commerce St., (210) 222-2521, esquiretavern-sa.com.

Deep Cut: Cured

Take advantage of Cured’s signature cocktails (and most beers) at half-price from 3-6 p.m., and order as many fried quail legs as you like — they’re only $0.50 each. 306 Pearl Pkwy #101, (210) 314-3929, curedatpearl.com.