Greatest Hits & Deep Cuts: Sweets & Snacks in San Antonio 

click to enlarge Josh Huskin

There are a few places every San Antonio native (or recent transplant) should know when it comes to grabbing a quick snack — whether it's a sweet and flaky French pastry or a fresh and flavorful fruit cup.

Classic Breads & Pastries

Greatest Hit: Bakery Lorraine

You can count on Bakery Lorraine, and pastry chefs Jeremy Mandrell and Anne Ng, for daily macarons, opera cake or a classic Croque Madame. 306 Pearl Pkwy., Suite 110, (210) 862-5582, bakerylorraine.com.

Greatest Hit: Bread Box

Tina and Lucas Kent bring a fresh yet modern approach to your favorite breads, including their signature sourdough white and sourdough country boule. 555 W. Bitters Rd., Suite 115, (210) 277-8612, thebreadboxsa.com.

Deep Cut: La Boulangerie

Master baker Guillame Boulard is back at La Boulangerie and blessing us with some of the best brioche in Texas. 207 Broadway, (210) 639-3165, saveurs209.com/la-boulangerie.

Pan Dulce

Greatest Hit: Mi Tierra

Mi Tierra is a local institution for a reason — the vibrant decor, seemingly endless selection of late-night sweets and mariachis are unlike anything you’ll find anywhere else. 218 Produce Row, (210) 239-9215, mitierracafe.com.

Greatest Hit: Panifico

Stop by Panifico for every iconic Latin American dessert imaginable — from marranitos and empanadas to conchas, tortugas and pink cake. 602 NW 24th St., (210) 434-9290, panifico.com.

Deep Cut: Sunshine Bakery

For more than 40 years, this small family-owned bakery has served the best conchas and polvorones in the city. Added bonus: They offer a variety of vegan pan dulce too. 1001 N New Braunfels Ave., (210) 797-2628, sunshinebakerysatx.com.

Frutería

click to enlarge Gabriela Mata

Greatest Hit: Los Cocos

If you’ve never tried Los Cocos’ house fruit cup with lime and chile or the house mangonada, have you even lived in San Antonio? 1502 Bandera Rd., (210) 431-7786, loscocosmexicanrestaurant.com.

Greatest Hit: Las Nieves

Stop by this neighborhood spot for classic corn in a cup, cool off with lime shaved ice or pick the classic mango and chamoy mix. 1110 W. Hildebrand Ave., (210) 785-0601, lasnievesfruitcups.com.

Deep Cut: Tropic Express

Keep it simple with an agua fresca or design your own fruit cup and add chamoy gummies or throw in a tamarindo stick for extra flavor. 10155 Culebra Rd., (210) 522-0608, facebook.com/tropicexpress.