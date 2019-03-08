Greatest Hits & Deep Cuts: Where to Score Adult Beverages in San Antonio 

click to enlarge Photo via Instagram / josh.medran0

San Antonio’s made great strides from its past as a light beer-and-margaritas town. Whether you prefer tilting back cocktails, wine or craft beer, the city’s got you covered.

Craft Cocktails

Greatest Hit: SoHo Wine & Martini Bar

Visit with SoHo’s knowledgeable bartenders to select your martini order, or simply order from the menu — either way, you’ll end up with one of the best cocktails in the city. 214 W. Crockett St., (210) 444-1000, facebook.com/sohowineandmartinibar.

Greatest Hit: The Modernist

Name your preferred spirit or share some of your favorite flavors with owners Olaf Harmel and Gerry Shirley, and they’ll make you the cocktail you never knew you needed. 516 E. Grayson St., (210) 446-8699, facebook.com/themodernistsa.

Deep Cut: Cellar Mixology

The Cellar uses a gastronomy-centric approach to serve infused spirits, classic cocktails in sphere form and even a White Russian sorbet made with liquid nitrogen. 1142 E. Commerce St., Suite 100, (210) 592-1075, cellarmixology.com.

Beer

Greatest Hit: Busted Sandal Brewing Company

If you’re looking to upgrade your beer choices, check out the Busted Sandal taproom for new craft-brewed releases, fun food and brewing classes, or to make it a party, visit the company’s annual Porterpalooza festival. 7114 Oaklawn Dr., (210) 872-1486, bustedsandalbrewing.com.

Greatest Hit: Künstler Brewing

Brewmaster Vera Deckard brings years of experience, her German heritage and Texas flavors together at this downtown sports bar and brewpub. Try a flight, schedule a tour or order a draft from one of the many taps. 302 E. LaChappelle St., (210) 688-4519, kuenstlerbrewing.com.

Deep Cut: HighWheel Beerworks

Located inside Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co., HighWheel Beerworks offers a small selection of housemade ales, porters and a West Coast-style IPA. 1902 S. Flores St., (210) 229-0607, dorcolspirits.com.

Wine

Greatest Hit: Southtown Wine and Tapas

The best way to learn about new wine is to try new varieties and ask plenty of questions. Spend the evening with friends, sipping from a glass (or bottle) and nosh on some tasty menu items as you bolster your knowledge. 1702 S. Presa St., (210) 462-1157, southtowntapas.com.

Greatest Hit: High Street Wine Co.

This is the perfect place to venture outside of your comfort zone and begin pairing wines with food, or to explore regional specialties. Visit enough, and you’ll be able to pair your favorite bites with rioja, pinot noir or Montepulciano in no time. 302 Pearl Pkwy., Suite 104, (210) 908-9144, highstreetwine.com.

Deep Cut: Maverick Texas Brasserie

Maverick offers an incredible selection of wines, so don’t be afraid to ask your server to help you navigate the list. Explore wines by region or try ordering several different glasses to share between a group of friends. Your taste buds might surprise you. 710 S. St Mary’s St., (210) 973-6050, mavericktexas.com.