March 08, 2019 Special Issues » City Guide

Email
Print
Share

Greatest Hits & Deep Cuts: Where to Score Adult Beverages in San Antonio 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA INSTAGRAM / JOSH.MEDRAN0

San Antonio’s made great strides from its past as a light beer-and-margaritas town. Whether you prefer tilting back cocktails, wine or craft beer, the city’s got you covered.

Craft Cocktails

Greatest Hit: SoHo Wine & Martini Bar
Visit with SoHo’s knowledgeable bartenders to select your martini order, or simply order from the menu — either way, you’ll end up with one of the best cocktails in the city. 214 W. Crockett St., (210) 444-1000, facebook.com/sohowineandmartinibar.

Greatest Hit: The Modernist
Name your preferred spirit or share some of your favorite flavors with owners Olaf Harmel and Gerry Shirley, and they’ll make you the cocktail you never knew you needed. 516 E. Grayson St., (210) 446-8699, facebook.com/themodernistsa.

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / THEMODERNISTSA

Deep Cut: Cellar Mixology
The Cellar uses a gastronomy-centric approach to serve infused spirits, classic cocktails in sphere form and even a White Russian sorbet made with liquid nitrogen. 1142 E. Commerce St., Suite 100, (210) 592-1075, cellarmixology.com.

Beer

Greatest Hit: Busted Sandal Brewing Company
If you’re looking to upgrade your beer choices, check out the Busted Sandal taproom for new craft-brewed releases, fun food and brewing classes, or to make it a party, visit the company’s annual Porterpalooza festival. 7114 Oaklawn Dr., (210) 872-1486, bustedsandalbrewing.com.

Greatest Hit: Künstler Brewing
Brewmaster Vera Deckard brings years of experience, her German heritage and Texas flavors together at this downtown sports bar and brewpub. Try a flight, schedule a tour or order a draft from one of the many taps. 302 E. LaChappelle St., (210) 688-4519, kuenstlerbrewing.com.

Deep Cut: HighWheel Beerworks
Located inside Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co., HighWheel Beerworks offers a small selection of housemade ales, porters and a West Coast-style IPA. 1902 S. Flores St., (210) 229-0607, dorcolspirits.com.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MICHELLE LORENTZEN
  • Photo by Michelle Lorentzen

Wine

Greatest Hit: Southtown Wine and Tapas
The best way to learn about new wine is to try new varieties and ask plenty of questions. Spend the evening with friends, sipping from a glass (or bottle) and nosh on some tasty menu items as you bolster your knowledge. 1702 S. Presa St., (210) 462-1157, southtowntapas.com.

Greatest Hit: High Street Wine Co.
This is the perfect place to venture outside of your comfort zone and begin pairing wines with food, or to explore regional specialties. Visit enough, and you’ll be able to pair your favorite bites with rioja, pinot noir or Montepulciano in no time. 302 Pearl Pkwy., Suite 104, (210) 908-9144, highstreetwine.com.

Deep Cut: Maverick Texas Brasserie
Maverick offers an incredible selection of wines, so don’t be afraid to ask your server to help you navigate the list. Explore wines by region or try ordering several different glasses to share between a group of friends. Your taste buds might surprise you. 710 S. St Mary’s St., (210) 973-6050, mavericktexas.com.

Jump to comments

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More City Guide »

Speaking of...

Latest in City Guide

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Greatest Hits & Deep Cuts: Museums & Galleries in San Antonio Read More

  2. Greatest Hits & Deep Cuts: Booze-Free After-Hours Fun in San Antonio Read More

  3. Greatest Hits & Deep Cuts: San Antonio Artists to Watch Read More

  4. Greatest Hits & Deep Cuts: San Antonio Activists Making A Difference Read More

  5. Greatest Hits: San Antonio Restaurants That Have Stood the Test of Time Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...