Greatest Hits: San Antonio Makers & Designers 

Anthony Ryan Auld

Texas-based fashion designer and Project Runway All Stars season two winner Anthony Ryan Auld shares his creative vision with San Antonio at Couleur + Blindé (4704 Broadway) — his Alamo Heights shop stocked with affordably priced womenswear (most of which he designs himself), curated accessories and vegan soaps and soy candles in scents like cedar, patchouli and blackberry sage. couleurblinde.com.

BarbacoApparel

Few have managed to distill the Alamo City’s idiosyncrasies into buyable goods better than Nydia Huizar, the graphic artist and boss lady behind BarbacoApparel. In many ways bringing the San Antonio souvenir into a quirky, contemporary context, BarbacoApparel’s T-shirts, prints, totes, pins and stickers spoof and celebrate everything from Tejana Queen Selena and bygone discount store Solo Serve to flamboyant TV psychic Walter Mercado and bean and cheese tacos. barbacoapparel.com.

Bexar Goods Co.

A family brand run by brothers Falcon and Christian Craft-Rubio along with their cousin Guy Rubio, Bexar Goods specializes in rugged leather bags and accessories that can “journey the world with you, and develop character and charm from the environment and adventures they experience with you.” Inspired by both outdoor travel and the history of leather as it relates to the Texas Hill Country, the San Antonio-based outfit maintains a retail presence via Outland Provision Co. (2202 Broadway), a “brick-and-mortar” Airstream stocked with bags, belts, cuffs, wallets, dog collars and even Apple watch bands. bexargoods.com.

Dawson+Hellman

A creative collaboration between San Antonio’s own Sonya Dawson and LA-based Analise Hellmann, this luxury loungewear line channels an affinity for cannabis culture and 1960s nostalgia into pajamas made in a “pot toile” print and kaftans and scarves inspired by the pill-popping babes in the film Valley of the Dolls. dawsonhellmann.com.

Richter Goods

Launched by Mexico City transplant Mario Guajardo in 2012, the independent apparel company Richter Goods upholds a classic American aesthetic with sharply tailored jeans, button-down shirts in solids and prints, and other casual staples. Housed in the once-seedy confines of Broadway News (2202 Broadway), the operation serves as the brick-and-mortar anchor for an array of mobile vendors, including Grey Moon Vintage, Traveler Barbershop and Mila Coffee. facebook.com/richtergoods.

Sonsuz Style

Named after the Turkish term for “the infinite,” this luxe resort line from esteemed local fashion and bridal designer Angelina Mata conjures both relaxed sophistication and seaside vibes with kaftans, cover-ups and kimonos rendered in silk, linen, cotton or hemp. Effortlessly chic and extremely versatile, certain pieces can be worn up to nine different ways. angelinamata.com.

VeryThat

Billed as a “one-stop Chicana shop,” Cristina Martinez’s beloved VeryThat translates the essence of San Anto into highly giftable items, including T-shirts, tiles and totes emblazoned with local favorites like Frida Kahlo and Selena and amusing sayings such as “Tacos Before Vatos” and “Chingona Como Mi Madre.” verythat.com.