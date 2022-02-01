Grower launches online seminars for Texas doctors interested in prescribing medical cannabis 

Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation (TXOG), one of the state's four approved suppliers of legal cannabis, has found a new way to educate doctors curious about Texas' recently expanded medical marijuana program.TXOG has launched a monthly webinar series to help doctors learn how they can start prescribing cannabis to qualifying patients. The Zoom sessions are run by Mike Thompson, TXOG’s director of strategic partnerships, and Dr. Matthew Brimberry, head of Texas Cannabis Clinic, which operates locations in San Antonio and other cities, along with a statewide telemedicine program.
