Grower launches online seminars for Texas doctors interested in prescribing medical cannabis 

A worker at Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation, one of Texas' approved cannabis suppliers, harvests buds from marijuana plants.

Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation (TXOG), one of the state's four approved suppliers of legal cannabis, has found a new way to educate doctors curious about Texas' recently expanded medical marijuana program.

TXOG has launched a monthly webinar series to help doctors learn how they can start prescribing cannabis to qualifying patients. The Zoom sessions are run by Mike Thompson, TXOG’s director of strategic partnerships, and Dr. Matthew Brimberry, head of Texas Cannabis Clinic, which operates locations in San Antonio and other cities, along with a statewide telemedicine program.“I’m honored to collaborate with the TXOG team to educate my fellow physicians on how to join and prescribe through the Compassionate Use Registry,” Brimberry said in a statement. “Together, we are building a network of prescribing physicians committed to sharpening their knowledge of medical cannabis and its effects on the endocannabinoid system, symptom relief and patient care plans for thousands of Texans.”Physicians interested in learning more the webinars and the state's medical cannabis program can do so at TXOG's website . TXOG offers medical cannabis for statewide delivery and at pick-up locations in San Antonio and other Texas metros.