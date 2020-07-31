VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

July 31, 2020 Screens » Film & TV

Email
Print
Share

Habit Forming: Warrior Nun Comic-Book Creator Ben Dunn Hopes Netflix Series Is Popular Enough to Spur a Second Season 

By
click to enlarge NETFLIX
  • Netflix
A 26-year journey from comic-book panels to the small screen finally come to a close for Ben Dunn when the new Netflix fantasy series Warrior Nun hit the streaming giant in early July.

Warrior Nun is based on Dunn’s controversial, manga-inspired comic Warrior Nun Areala, which he developed in 1994 at Antarctic Press — an independent comic publishing house he founded in San Antonio a decade prior. Warrior Nun Areala follows the adventures of an ass-kicking nun, who serves the Catholic Church as the head of a military order fighting the forces of evil.



Dunn, a Central Catholic High School graduate, said he knew when he created the comic that some people were not “going to agree with [his] approach.”

“I tried to look more at the fantasy aspect of it and not as the real Catholic Church,” Dunn told the Current during an interview earlier this month. “It’s basically a superhero story with the trappings of the Catholic mythology.”

The Netflix series — created by Canadian screenwriter, director and producer Simon Barry — adapts Dunn’s original work into something more consumable for mainstream audiences. While much of Dunn’s vision has been altered and new characters added and removed, the former San Antonio native was pleased with the first season.

“We never anticipated something like this,” he said. “It was like a perfect storm.”

Some of the changes between Dunn’s original comics and the Netflix series include a new lead character — Ava Silva (Alba Baptista), a dead teenager who’s resurrected after being implanted with a divine artifact that gives her supernatural abilities. With a legion of demons thirsty for her newfound power set to destroy her, Ava must decide if she’ll lead a group of un-cloistered nuns into battle or if living her life as an immortal teen is more satisfying. Instead of the book’s New York setting, the series takes place in Spain.

When Dunn first saw the series, he said he was surprised that Netflix was trying to attract a younger audience — the same demographic that probably would have tuned into Buffy the Vampire Slayer had this been 1990s.

“I know a literal translation of [Warrior Nun Areala] probably would not have gone very well with most people,” Dunn said. “The important thing is that they took the basic, raw material and did something with the flavor and the tone of the original series, while adding something new and different to reach a larger audience. I’m hoping it will be popular enough to get a second season.”

In 2003, Dunn sold his portion of Antarctic Press to another independent comic publisher, Avatar Press.

Although he knew he would not be a major part of the Netflix production and that the show’s creators “were doing their own thing,” he was still thankful the new team reached out to him.

“They wanted my opinion and my thoughts,” Dunn said. “They told me they were going through all the back issues of the comic book to get a feel for the characters and for the series and for the world it takes place in. I was very confident that what they were going to do would be something I would be pleased with.”

Dunn even got the opportunity to visit the set of Warrior Nun in Spain last year during the first day of shooting.

“I met all the stars and the stunt and special effects people,” he said. “I was really happy that they weren’t treating it like the usual comic book-type property. They were treating it very seriously and with pride.”

While on the set, Dunn found time to sketch something for Portuguese lead actress Alba Baptista, who was starring in the first English role of her career.
“I thought it would be a nice memento to give to her,” he said. “She seemed to enjoy it.”

As of press time, Netflix has not released an official statement about the future of Warrior Nun.

Buzz online is mostly positive, so it’s possible Dunn will have reason to rejoice soon enough.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Film & TV »

Speaking of...

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Magic in the Air: Rooftop Cinema Club Expands into San Antonio, Offering Pop-Up Drive-In Movie Theater Experience Read More

  2. Time-Capsule Cinema: The Homefront Is a San Antonio Movie Nine Years In the Making Read More

  3. Cinematic Spillover: Short reviews of Radioactive, The Rental, Retaliation and more Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 29, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation