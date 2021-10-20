Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 20, 2021 Movies » TV

HBO drag series We're Here to showcase Del Rio, Texas in forthcoming episode 

click to enlarge Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano (right) tries on a wig in preparation for his drag performance. - COURTESY OF HBO
  • Courtesy of HBO
  • Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano (right) tries on a wig in preparation for his drag performance.
A small Texas border town is getting its moment to shine in a new episode of HBO's We're Here.

In the unscripted series, queens Shangela, Eureka and Bob the Drag Queen — all RuPaul's Drag Race alums — travel the country, hosting one-night-only drag shows in small towns featuring local residents as performers.



We're Here's second season debuted Oct. 11.

In June, the queens headed to Del Rio, a border town three hours west of San Antonio, to host a Pride Month drag show. The performance showcases none other than Mayor Bruno Lozano, who became the town's youngest mayor and first openly gay official when he was elected in 2018.

The episode also features Del Rio local Joey's exploration of gender identity and the coming out journey of Esael, another town resident.

The Del Rio episode 10 p.m. Central on Monday, Oct. 25.


