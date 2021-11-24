Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 24, 2021

Hidden Valley puts the 'ew' in Yuletide with ranch dressing-flavored eggnog mix 

By
Hidden Valley has released RanchNog eggnog mix.
  • Instagram / khop951
  • Hidden Valley has released RanchNog eggnog mix.
In this week’s holiday edition of WTF Food News, we bring you Hidden Valley’s new RanchNog.

Yes, those two words rammed together like that signifies a mashup of ranch dressing and eggnog. And, yes, the idea made us throw up in our mouths a little bit too.



Why would a salad dressing brand release such a twist on eggnog, the already hated-on holiday bev? No one knows. But we can guess they're counting on grossed-out food writers giving them free publicity by pondering "WTF?" in stories like this one.

At any rate, the product description of RanchNog mix notes that it “marries the creamy, slightly sweet” taste of eggnog with the “savory, cool and herby” flavor of ranch dressing.

Ew.

RanchNog is sold exclusively at Hidden Valley’s official online store. In a $50 kit, brave eggnog enthusiasts — or gluttons for punishment — can snag the ranch seasoning mix, which is required to make the drink, along with a card detailing the full recipe.

The kit also provides two mugs, a golden shot glass and a “snazzy” free "RANCHATARIAN" bumper sticker. Because who wouldn’t want to shout this obsession from the rooftops?

