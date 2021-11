Hoagie pop-up Dang!wich to hold soup-centric event at San Antonio's Vista Brewing Nov. 7 

click image Instagram / dangwichsa

Hoagie pop-up Dang!wich will hold a soup-centric event at San Antonio's Vista Brewing Nov. 7.

Sweater weather has hit the Alamo City, and local hoagie pop-up Dang!wich has announced plans for an autumnal souper bowl Sunday event at near-downtown venue Vista Brewing Nov. 7.Dang!wich — the Philly-style sandwich pop-up concept from SA-made concentrated tonic syrup Bexar Tonics proprietors Matt McLaughlin and Maray McChesney — launched at the same spot early last month , slinging sandos reminiscent of McLaughlin’s Philadelphia childhood.Now, the couple aims to serve up two versions of savory, comforting bowls of soup — one vegetarian-friendly and one with meat — with a piece of house-baked focaccia bread from 5-8 p.m. on Nov. 7. Of course, brews from the onsite brewery will also be available for purchase.Dang!wich has yet to release the menu for the event, but last week teased a Wild Mushroom Barley Soup as a possible contender for the pop-up via Instagram.