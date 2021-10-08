Homeland Security ending Trump-era border wall contracts in Texas on Friday, Rep. Cuellar says 

click to enlarge
Sanford Nowlin
U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar speaks during a Friday appearance in San Antonio.
The Biden Administration is nullifying construction contracts for former President Donald Trump's border wall in the Rio Grande Valley and Laredo, according to U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar.
During an appearance in San Antonio, the Laredo Democrat said the Department of Homeland Security will announce Friday that it's pulling the plug on work authorized by the prior administration. Federal contracts on roads, lighting, cameras and other enforcement technology along the border will continue, he added.
DHS were unavailable for immediate comment.
"I fought the wall because I don't think it's the most efficient way of securing our border," Cuellar said.
Critics have lambasted the Biden administration
for not immediately ending construction of the wall, a centerpiece of Trump's presidency that human rights and environmental groups blasted as wasteful, divisive and ecologically damaging.
Cuellar acknowledged that Republicans would seize on the contract terminations as a sign the new White House favors open borders. However, he said Trump's wall was an outmoded and unnecessary investment.
"[Republicans] are going to turn it political, but the reality is protecting our borders is about technology, personnel and doing our jobs," he said.
A frequent critic of Trump's hardline border policies, Cuellar has also urged President Joe Biden to step up enforcement to avoid waves of migration from people who don't qualify for asylum under U.S. law.
While spending on non-wall DHS projects will continue, Cuellar said those contracts will now require environmental review under changes being announced Friday. The Trump administration drew widespread condemnation for waiving environmental review of the $15 billion it undertook in wall construction.
Cuellar didn't have details on the dollar scope of the terminated contracts and the length of wall they represent. However, he said those would be forthcoming this afternoon after DHS makes a formal announcement.
"We'll do the numbers," he said. "We'll get to those."
