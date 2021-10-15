Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 15, 2021

Hops & Hounds holding month-long supply drive to benefit San Antonio Humane Society 

Hops & Hounds is holding month-long supply drive to benefit the San Antonio Humane Society.
  • Hops & Hounds is holding month-long supply drive to benefit the San Antonio Humane Society.
Pup-friendly spot Hops & Hounds is holding a spooky October supply drive to benefit the SA Humane Society — and giving away free margaritas to folks who donate, to boot.

For the rest of the month, the north central SA spot will accept wet puppy snd kitten food, potty training pads, paper towels and soft treats for training. Each patron who makes a donation to the drive will receive a free 9 ounce margarita as a token of appreciation from the bar.




The indoor/outdoor spot, located at 13838 Jones Maltsberger Rd., offers food, drink and playspaces for human and canine kiddos. It is open Monday through Wednesday from 3-10 p.m., Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m.-midnight and Sunday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

