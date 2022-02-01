Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 01, 2022 Cannabis » Cannabis News

Email
Print
Share

Houston-based brand debuts CBD-spiked bloody mary mix in Spec's stores across Texas 

By
click to enlarge Grateful Mary purports to be the first CBD-infused bloody mary mix being mass-distributed in the U.S. - COURTESY PHOTO / GRATEFUL MARY
  • Courtesy Photo / Grateful Mary
  • Grateful Mary purports to be the first CBD-infused bloody mary mix being mass-distributed in the U.S.

With bartenders and barristas increasingly making CBD part of their arsenals, it was probably just a matter of time before home cocktail mixes got into the game.

Enter Grateful Mary, a Houston-based brand that purports to be the first CBD-infused bloody mary mix mass-distributed in the U.S.


In addition to a "distinctive umami flavor profile" that reins in sodium and sugar, the business' Grateful Mary CBD Recovery includes the addition of "odorless, colorless and flavorless" isolates. What's more, the brand — whose moniker bears a strong resemblance to a certain stoner-approved musical act — worked with extraction lab Nanotek to boost the absorption rate of the CBD contained in its product.

Both the spiked mix and its non-CBD counterpart, Grateful Mary Traditional, recently became available in Texas and the Southeastern U.S. at dozens of Spec's Wine, Spirits, and Finer Foods locations, according to a company announcement.

Grateful Mary CBD Recovery is available for $15.99 and up at retail stores, while a non-CBD version runs $10.99 and up. The products are also available via the makers' website.

Stay on top of cannabis news and views. Sign up for our Weed Wire Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Cannabis News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Cannabis News

Most Popular

  1. Grower launches online seminars for Texas doctors interested in prescribing medical cannabis Read More

  2. Cannabis compounds can prevent COVID-19 infection, study finds Read More

  3. Texas attorney general candidate Lee Merritt calls for cannabis legalization Read More

  4. Texas elected officials and activists kick off weed decriminalization drive in San Marcos Read More

  5. Gov. Greg Abbott says he wants pot decriminalized but wrongly states what current law says Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 26, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation