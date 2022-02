Houston-based brand debuts CBD-spiked bloody mary mix in Spec's stores across Texas 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Grateful Mary

Grateful Mary purports to be the first CBD-infused bloody mary mix being mass-distributed in the U.S.

With bartenders and barristas increasingly making CBD part of their arsenals, it was probably just a matter of time before home cocktail mixes got into the game.

Enter Grateful Mary, a Houston-based brand that purports to be the first CBD-infused bloody mary mix mass-distributed in the U.S.In addition to a "distinctive umami flavor profile" that reins in sodium and sugar, the business' Grateful Mary CBD Recovery includes the addition of "odorless, colorless and flavorless" isolates. What's more, the brand — whose moniker bears a strong resemblance to a certain stoner-approved musical act — worked with extraction lab Nanotek to boost the absorption rate of the CBD contained in its product.Both the spiked mix and its non-CBD counterpart, Grateful Mary Traditional, recently became available in Texas and the Southeastern U.S. at dozens of Spec's Wine, Spirits, and Finer Foods locations, according to a company announcement.Grateful Mary CBD Recovery is available for $15.99 and up at retail stores, while a non-CBD version runs $10.99 and up. The products are also available via the makers' website