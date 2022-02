Houston-based sports bar to take over former home of The Patio in San Antonio's Southtown 

click image Instagram / patiosouthtownsa

The Patio in Southtown San Antonio closed its S. Presa location in 2019.

Southtown sports fans will have another place to congregate — and potentially just in time for football season. Houston-based McIntyre’s will bring its casual, sports-bar vibes to the former location of shuttered bar The Patio this fall, MySA reports McIntyre’s owner Kyle Berg told the news site that his mini-chain's 3,700-square-foot Southtown location will offer an icehouse-style setting, replete with glass garage doors to welcome outdoor weather. Multiple screens will allow fans to catch the big game.According to the McIntyre’s website , its existing Houston outposts offer 50-plus beers along with wine and handcrafted cocktails. Each also hosts a resident food truck, though it’s unclear whether that will be the case for the Southtown spot, located at 1035 S. Presa St.