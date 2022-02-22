Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 22, 2022

Houston couple slain in San Antonio allegedly shot by their own son 

By
click to enlarge Police have arrested 20-year-old Michael Burger and charged him with killing his parents. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • Police have arrested 20-year-old Michael Burger and charged him with killing his parents.
Two educators — a former school principal and his wife, a retired teacher — are the victims of a San Antonio shooting in which the accused killer is their 20-year-old son, the Houston Chronicle and TV station KSAT report.

Michael Burger, 20, was arrested Sunday afternoon for the murder of Houston-area couple William and Noreer Burger, according to media reports.



A San Antonio Police Department officer at a nearby traffic accident heard gunshots and ran to the source of sound, only to be confronted by a the younger Burger holding an AR-15 and a shotgun. Although the officer fired on Burger, he was not hit and surrendered, according to KSAT.

William Burger, served as vice principal of a Spring Branch ISD middle school for 11 years, and his wife Noreen retired after working as a teacher in the district for 25 years, according to KSAT.

“It is with a heavy heart I share that we are aware of news coming out of San Antonio with unconfirmed reports that point to the tragic death of our beloved Bill Burger and his wife, Noreen,” the principal of Spring Branch ISD’s Cornerstone Academy wrote in an email obtained by the Houston Chronicle.

Neighbors believe the Houston couple were visiting their son, who was attending school in San Antonio, according to KSAT. Michael Burger is charged with one count of capital murder of multiple persons, the station reports, citing court records.

