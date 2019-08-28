How to Eat Like a Foodie on a College-Friendly Budget in San Antonio

click to enlarge Instagram / @s.a.foodie

Even if money’s tight for most college students, we’d prefer not to exist on a ramen-noodle diet.Believe it or not, some of us know our way around a menu and crave a satisfying — and occasionally fancy — meal. But, we also know that if we’re going to eat out, it better be worth the money.What follows are seven San Antonio restaurants where students can enjoy trendy bites without putting a huge dent in their bank accounts:With 10 specialty sandwiches priced between $6 and $12, the lunch menu at this establishment is a college foodie’s best friend. Choose the spicy sandwich, The Pop, with Cajun smoked turkey, citrus BBQ sauce, habanero mayo, or splurge for the decadent house-smoked pastrami. Either way you’ll enjoy a stuffed sandwich without breaking the bank.Pizza is a college staple many students become way too familiar with before they’ve even finished their freshman year. But even if you think you can’t stomach another slice, the authentic and outstanding pizza from Dough just might change your mind. Eleven inches of beautifully charred crust embellished with artisanal toppings will set you back $15-22 — a decent price, whether you want to split one with a friend or leave with leftovers.On days where you don’t want to skip breakfast or eat cereal again, it’s good to have an affordable place to go to. Because Magnolia gets packed very quickly, the best thing to do is make a reservation to ensure you get a table. Once you’re seated, you’ll get to try a Guy Fieri-approved breakfast where favorites like Apfel Pfannekuchen and corned beef hash cost less than $11.Singh’s Vietnamese, located on the St. Mary’s Strip, is a near-downtown option for colorful, Instagram-worthy meals. From banh mi sandwiches to goi cabbage salads to noodle bowls, this eatery dishes up international flavors at a reasonable price of $9 for most entrees. Saturdays and Sundays also feature a brunch menu from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. where you can try dishes like bun bo kho, a flavorful Vietnamese soup.Ramen can get pricey, especially when you have to add toppings to soup up your basic order. Tenko, however, is an economical treat because it offers filling, steamy bowls for $11 or less that come stocked with ingredients like pork chashu, marinated eggs, chicken katsu and more. Any bowl here is better than a cup of noodles, and the experience is made even better by the trendy interior of the Pearl’s Food Hall. 3The Dogfather’s gourmet take on hot dogs put basic dogs with ketchup and mustard to shame. Specialty offerings such as The Elote, the Guac Dog and Vegan Frito Pie Dog cater to varied tastes with mountains of flavorful toppings and prices that run $10 or less. If money’s really tight, stop by on Sundays for $5 specialty dogs.This menu at this Southtown casual spot has it all — from a wide variety of creative sandwiches to pizza and desserts. The Turkey Chupacabra, chips and chocolate chip cookies make a solid meal that you can feel satisfied spending money on. If you’re in the mood for pizza, buy it by the slice — a way cheaper option than delivery.