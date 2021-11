Humana Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon returns to San Antonio Dec. 4-5 after two-year hiatus 

click image Instagram / kelvinylau

The Humana Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series is scheduled to take place Dec. 4-5.

Local running aficionados, lace up those shoes.The Humana Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series — frequently referred to as the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon — is back on track for 2021 after a two-year, pandemic-driven hiatus. The event will take place the weekend of Dec. 4-5 with the theme of “Fiesta in December.”Race distances include a marathon, half marathon, 10K and 5K.The running series gets its name from its placement of entertainment every mile, including cover bands, folklorico dancers, mariachis and cheer groups, according to a release. While the organizers hold events in multiple cities, the Mariachi Mile and encore entertainment by Volcán and The Emotions are unique to the Alamo City.The Rock ’n’ Roll 5k and 10k will begin at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. The marathon and half marathon will start at 7:15 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. Registration is open for the San Antonio races.