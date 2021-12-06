Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

San Antonio's Humana Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series draws 18,000 participants, crowns local winners 

By
Athletes celebrate after competing in the 5k and 10k during the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon San Antonio on Dec. 4.
  • Athletes celebrate after competing in the 5k and 10k during the Rock ’n’ Roll Marathon San Antonio on Dec. 4.
The 2021 iteration of the Humana Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series drew 18,000 participants to San Antonio over the weekend, and local residents claimed victory in several of its races.

San Antonian Colin Marz was among the winners of the marathon, clocking a time of 2:43:07 for the 26.2-mile men's race. Oliva Heather, another Alamo City resident, placed second in the women’s marathon, recording a time of 3:08:17.



San Antonians Erica Kirkwood and Savannah Boucher rounded out the half-marathon winners’ podium with times of 1:23:10 and 1:23:48, respectively.

The fitness event, frequently referred to as the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon, returned to SA after a two-year, pandemic-driven hiatus. The series kicked off on Saturday with 5K and 10K races which began at Sunset Station and finished in Travis Park.

