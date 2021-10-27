Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 27, 2021

Humorist David Sedaris brings his trademark acerbic wit to the Tobin Center Saturday 

By
click to enlarge Sedaris will appear at the Tobin Center on Saturday afternoon. - JENNY LEWIS
  • Jenny Lewis
  • Sedaris will appear at the Tobin Center on Saturday afternoon.
Some people are so associated with a certain genre or medium that they might as well have invented it.

David Sedaris is one of those people.



He is a master of the personal essay, and his writings have been collected in book form going all the way back to 1994, when Barrel Fever hit the shelves. If you listen to NPR, you’ve probably heard him, and his Holiday readings of his essay “Santaland” are nearly as predictable an occurrence as an airing of It’s a Wonderful Life.

Sedaris’ live appearances typically include readings of essays and always provide a showcase for his storytelling and a stout dose of his sharp, observational humor.

Sedaris once said, “What other people call dark and despairing, I call funny.” It’s hard to think of a more apt description of his work.

Sedaris’s most recent book, A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020), was published early in October.

$55-$60, 2 p.m. Saturday, October 30, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

