October 11, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

Iced-tea chain HTeaO will open a third San Antonio store near McAllister Park 

By
click image Iced-tea chain HTeaO will expand with a new store near San Antonio’s McAllister Park. - INSTAGRAM / HTEAOSANANTONIO
  • Instagram / hteaosanantonio
  • Iced-tea chain HTeaO will expand with a new store near San Antonio’s McAllister Park.
Amarillo-based iced-tea chain HTeaO is poised to open a third San Antonio location near McAllister Park, bringing its 26 varieties of flavored, freshly brewed beverages to the city’s Northeast quadrant.

HTeaO's 36 shops allow iced-tea fans to mix their own concoctions from its flavors and add fresh fruit from a topping bar.



The forthcoming San Antonio store, located at 14000 Nacogdoches Road, will offer the same flavors as its other local outlets. The company hasn't yet shared an opening date.

HTeaO's other Alamo City locations are at 22127 Bulverde Road in the Stone Oak area and 8703 Huebner Road near the Medical Center. Most of the chain's other stores are in the Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth markets.

