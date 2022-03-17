Iconic San Antonio eatery Jacala Mexican Restaurant gutted by early morning fire 

click image
Firefighters work to contain the blaze at Jacala Mexican Restaurant.
Jacala Mexican Restaurant, the storied eatery where founder Rudolph Quinones claims to have created the puffy taco, was destroyed by an early morning fire, TV station KSAT reports
San Antonio firefighters responded to a report of smoke at the site around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, according to KSAT. First responders initially found a small fire inside the structure at 606 West Ave. but soon noticed flames shooting through the roof.
The building's unique construction allowed flames to burn for hours, leaving the 73-year-old eatery gutted by the time the blaze was extinguished, according to the station's report.
“Different attic spaces and roofs on top of each other, so it was very difficult for us to get to the fire,” SAFD public information officer Woody Woodward told KSAT. “The restaurant was not open at the time. There was no one inside. We were able to do a full search inside.”
Cynthia Lambert, who'd been running Jacala with the help of her sisters, told the station she's “heartbroken" about the damage.
“I don’t know what we’re gonna do now,” she said.
The business, which was controversially listed
for sale on commercial property website LoopNet
in May 2020, employed 50 people. Lambert told KSAT that the owner of nearby restaurant La Fogata offered to hire all of the displaced workers.
Investigators were unable to immediately determine the cause of the blaze, according to the KSAT report. SAFD's Woodward said the building may have to be torn down once the smoke clears.
