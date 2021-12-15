Idol Breaker: Singing San Antonio drag performer Ada Vox makes the jump to new reality series 

click to enlarge Paramount+

Ada Vox, the drag queen who grabbed the national spotlight by finishing in the top eight on the 2018 season of, is back.First, she’s back in her native San Antonio. Following her break on, the South San High School grad relocated to Hollywood to build on her career, but the tough realities of the pandemic brought her back home this fall.Beyond that, though, she’s back on TV. Vox is one of 14 international drag performers on the RuPaul-produced series, where she’s competing for a $250,000 prize. The inaugural season of the Paramount+ series kicked off Dec. 2, and new episodes air every Thursday.We called Vox to talk about the show and her work to build a singing career that transcends competition shows.I guess you could say so. I guess, it’s more in terms of getting the redemption of not just being some token LGBT or drag person on a TV show that catered to Middle America, and actually getting to come back and truly show the real me.I don’t think I can take an abundance of credit, but … I think I was to some extent a factor in them realizing that it would be beneficial for there to be a space. And that there is a market for people like myself in the industry.Well, as many people may know, singing drag queens are not exactly at every street corner. We’re a little harder to find. I believe about half the cast has been successful on other television shows. You know who they are in the community. I went in knowing people — Lagoona Bloo, Leona Winter and of course Jujubee. All of us that have been on TV shows before and are partially or wholly known for singing. So, when I went in, I saw those faces and I said, “OK, this is going to get real good.” Because I know that these girls are very well known, very successful and very talented in their own rights.I firmly believe that I am great at what I do. And I don’t let myself get intimidated by other people because I’m fully aware of my skillset. I know what I’m capable of in every aspect of what I do. And I know that I also always have room to grow. So, instead of being intimidated or worried about the competition, I look at all of it as an experience to learn and to just put my best foot forward no matter what. No matter how anyone else is doing. It’s my show. And I keep saying, “I am there to compete with myself and nobody else.” And that mindset has kept me very levelheaded in not being concerned or letting the competition aspect get to me.Well, I do actually have three singles released, but there was a problem, and her name was Coronavirus. I had moved to Los Angeles, and I was in the process of lining things up to record my first album. To record music videos. To start a talk show. To do all kinds of wonderful things to take a big step forward in my career. But I was doing that all right around that February-March period [of 2020] and getting it situated for the summer. When the pandemic hit that March, it started canceling all my tours. Started canceling everything. We were on lockdown. So, when that all happened, everything just completely flatlined for me, unfortunately. So, now I’m having to rebuild back from ground zero, and thenshowed itself to me. And I said, “You know what? I think this is the reawakening for me to really focus again and move forward with the things I had originally planned.”I want to be a successful mainstream artist, and I want to be releasing music that allows me to sell out arenas around the world. I want to be someone who sings a James Bond theme song. I want to be considered, potentially, the voice of my generation. There are so many things that I want to do musically, and I see big things for myself. These competition shows are a step ladder to help me get where I need to go.