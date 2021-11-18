Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 18, 2021 Arts » Things to Do

Email
Print
Share

Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition in San Antonio rescheduled for February 2022 

By
click to enlarge The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit has been delayed until February 2022. - DENISE TRUSCELL / COURTESY OF IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH EXHIBIT
  • Denise Truscell / Courtesy of Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit
  • The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit has been delayed until February 2022.
The Immersive Van Gogh exhibition slated to make is San Antonio debut this week has been delayed until next year, KSAT reports.

The show was originally set to open in here on Thursday, Nov. 18 but has been rescheduled for Feb. 24 of next year. The change was announced in an email sent to ticket holders by event producer Corey Ross, according to KSAT.



“I sincerely apologize for the late notice, but unfortunately Immersive Van Gogh San Antonio is being delayed due to venue-related issues,” Ross said in the email.

On the Gogh San Antonio website, the venue is billed as "secret."

"To be announced before the exhibit opens, existing ticket holders will receive an email with the venue name and location once it is made public," the site reads.

Both KSAT and the Current reached out to the event's organizers but didn't receive a response by press time.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Things to Do »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Things to Do

Most Popular

  1. Acclaimed San Antonio artist Jesse Treviño recovering after 15-hour surgery to remove tumor Read More

  2. Comedian Chelsea Handler adds San Antonio performance to her Vaccinated and Horny Tour Read More

  3. Impact San Antonio awards the East Side's Carver Center $100,000 to fund Mobile Arts Lab Read More

  4. Public Theater of San Antonio offers its Season's Greetings with new holiday musical revue Read More

  5. Breaking Bad: Comedian Daniel Sloss takes credit for helping end miserable relationships Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 17, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation