Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition in San Antonio rescheduled for February 2022 

click to enlarge Denise Truscell / Courtesy of Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit

The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit has been delayed until February 2022.

The Immersive Van Gogh exhibition slated to make is San Antonio debut this week has been delayed until next year, KSAT reports The show was originally set to open in here on Thursday, Nov. 18 but has been rescheduled for Feb. 24 of next year. The change was announced in an email sent to ticket holders by event producer Corey Ross, according to KSAT.“I sincerely apologize for the late notice, but unfortunately Immersive Van Gogh San Antonio is being delayed due to venue-related issues,” Ross said in the email.On the Gogh San Antonio website , the venue is billed as "secret.""To be announced before the exhibit opens, existing ticket holders will receive an email with the venue name and location once it is made public," the site reads.Both KSAT and thereached out to the event's organizers but didn't receive a response by press time.