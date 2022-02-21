Immersive Van Gogh exhibition secures downtown San Antonio venue, will open in May 

click to enlarge
-
Nina Westervelt
-
Lighthouse Immersive's Van Gogh exhibition has been shown in multiple U.S. cities, including New York.
The long-awaited Immersive Van Gogh exhibition will make its San Antonio debut. Finally.
Originally set to open last November, the show was rescheduled
to February 2022 due to "venue-related issues."
Now, on Monday, event organizers Lighthouse Immersive announced that the exhibition has secured a venue in downtown San Antonio — but forget that February plan. Instead, it will open May 26.
The exhibition will feature animated projections of Vincent Van Gogh's artwork, backed by a musical score that includes both contemporary and classical music. It will be on view through Sept. 5.
Immersive Van Gogh will be the inaugural exhibition at the new Lighthouse ArtSpace, a former industrial property in Dignowity Hill. Lighthouse Immersive has opened 16 Lighthouse ArtSpace venues in North America, including one each in Dallas and Houston.
According to Lighthouse Immersive, San Antonio's Tobin Center for the Performing Arts helped the event producers secure the venue.
“We sincerely apologize for the delay,” Corey Ross, producer at Lighthouse Immersive, said in a statement. “A proper venue for these unique immersive experiences needs to satisfy a long list of criteria, and locating an optimal space in San Antonio has presented some challenges. With the help of the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, however, we have finally found a venue that suits all of our needs and we are on-track to open May 26. We would like to extend our gratitude to our patrons for their patience and to the Tobin Center for getting us situated.”
Lighthouse Immersive will send an email contacting ticketholders for dates prior to May 26 and offer the option to reschedule or receive a refund.
$39.99-$59.99, May 26-Sept. 5, Lighthouse ArtSpace, 211 Burleson St., goghsanantonio.com.
