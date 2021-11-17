Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 17, 2021

Impact San Antonio awards the East Side's Carver Center $100,000 to fund Mobile Arts Lab 

click image The Mobile Arts Lab funded by Impact SA's grant will allow the Carver Community Cultural Center to bring programming directly to the community. - FACEBOOK / CARVER COMMUNITY CULTURAL CENTER
  • Facebook / Carver Community Cultural Center
  • The Mobile Arts Lab funded by Impact SA's grant will allow the Carver Community Cultural Center to bring programming directly to the community.
San Antonio's Carver Development Board has landed a $100,000 grant to fund a Mobile Arts Lab.

The funding from nonprofit women's collective Impact San Antonio will allow the East Side's Carver Community Cultural Center to deliver free visual and performing arts programs to the community beyond its physical location at 226 N. Hackberry St.



According to a news release from the Carver, the mobile lab will be a customized 170-inch Sprinter van kitted out with art supplies, a mobile stage, A/V equipment and a generator. Organizers will also stock the vehicle with tools to allow local and visiting artists to share their skills directly with people in the area.

Impact SA awards annual grants in five areas: Arts and Culture; Education; Environment, Recreation and Preservation; Family; and Health and Wellness.

