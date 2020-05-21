In a Takeout Rut? We Asked 15 San Antonio Chefs What They've Been Ordering While Quarantined

As of Friday, San Antonio restaurants are able to open their dining rooms at 50% capacity under Phase 2 of Governor Abbott's plan to reopen the Texas economy.



If you're still worried about eating out at a restaurant right now, we've got you covered. We asked 15 chefs what local spots they've been ordering takeout from, and man, did they deliver.