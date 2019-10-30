Inside San Antonio’s 10 Most Expensive Mansions For Sale Right Now 

Step inside this beautiful, two-story home located not too far from the Dominion which was built in 1999.
If you put a down payment of $1,500,100 as Realtor.com suggests, you'll only have a monthly payment of $19,733. What a steal!
The dining room is more relaxed than you might think for a home this grand.
The kitchen, on the other hand, makes quite a statement. This looks like it's out of a magazine.
This master bedroom is bigger than some houses in SA.
This bathroom is honestly too gorgeous for words.
Now this is what we call a walk-in shower.
This study definitely looks studious.
Yes, it really has an elevator.
You can tell some serious rounds of pool have gone down here.
This balcony is bigger than the average driveway.
Summer parties here must be super fun.
If you don't feel like taking a swim, you can still hide out on the patio in one of these cozy chairs.
But really — who wouldn't want to swim in this pool?
Remember, this could all be yours for just $3,500,000.
This custom-built home was erected in 2018, in case you couldn't tell by its modern features.
The home definitely has a modern feel to it, even aside from the decorations.
There are two spaces for eating, as well as a kitchen bar.
The kitchen is absolutely stunning. Just look at those counter tops!
There's space for everyone in this living room.
In total there's six bedrooms. Here's just one of them, complete with its own dining table.
There's also six bathrooms, and yes, they're all this stunning.
The long hallways throughout the home make for the perfect space to hang up cool art like this.
Naturally, the home is complete with its own bar.
Oh, and a lounge and pool table. It only makes sense.
Just looking at this patio is relaxing. Can you imagine actually kicking back here?!
Living here must feel like vacation.
This 8,323-square-foot home is just as grand on the outside as it is on the inside.
Unfortunately, there aren't too many pics of this $3,895,000 mansion. But we do know it has a lot of garages, perfect for someone with lots of money and lots of cars.
There's also a generous-sized pool and patio for your fix of outside fun. Oh, and there's five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms.
You can't forget about this baby waterfall. Who wouldn't want to own a waterfall?!
Located in the '09, this 8,369-square-foot, gated home has a lot to offer — obviously. The 1930 home was actually built as a wedding gift to the original owner. How times have changed.
The current tenants are really into taxidermy, but you'll definitely have fun making this space your own.
Although you'll likely want to keep this grand chandelier in the dining room.
Enjoying a cup of coffee must be so satisfying here.
There's also plenty of space to sit around with friends or watch movies. Rich people, they're just like us.
Along with more taxidermy, there's also a bar area for those boozy nights.
Here you'll find five bedrooms. Though this is the master bedroom, the other four are all respectable sizes.
Now this closet is perfect for anyone who's serious about their fashion choices — and anyone who has enough money to fill it.
There's a space — and plenty of room — for lots in the master bathroom.
The study is your classic aesthetic with wood-paneled walls.
Surprise! More animals on the wall! Plus, a pool table, which is cool.
There's also space outdoors for relaxing.
Out by Olmos Park you'll find this stunning home, priced at $4 million. So yes, the kiddos would attend Alamo Heights ISD schools here.
Anyone who loves being in the kitchen would be more than happy with this oversized island and bar.
Now this is what we call fine dining.
The two-story home was built in 1932, but has seen major upgrades to offer both a traditional and modern feel.
There's four bedrooms here, and yes, they're all gorgeous.
There's also five-and-a-half baths, all with their own aesthetic.
This shower may top them all though.
The home also includes a two-story guest house that's nearly 2,000-square-feet. So really you're getting two homes for the price of one.
Outside there's plenty of space to relax and unwind.
Such is more than easy with a dip in the pool or some time spent at the spa.
Mansions don't necessarily need to be gaudy, they just need to be really big. Such is the case for this Dominion home.
The home, built in 2002, makes up a whopping 9,193 square feet.
You'll find all of the usual rooms here — there's nothing out of the ordinary. Just... everything is huge here.
There's also this grand fireplace that can be enjoyed in the sitting room and the dining room.
The kitchen, complete with lots of wooden cabinets, offers more of a country vibe.
Do with the space what you will — there's plenty to play around with here.
Stuff that goes down in this study must be super serious.
There's five bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms on the property. Wow!
Have you ever seen a bathroom with a hallway before?!
There's even more room outside for you to enjoy on the grounds.
There's even this tiny creek that can be all yours.
Consider the views the cherry on top to this massive mansion.
Now this is one home that seems to be worth every penny of its high price tag.
The Terrell Hills home, built in 1927, is two stories and also includes a guest apartment.
The dining room features a fireplace, because it's classy, duh.
The spacious kitchen is perfect for cooking up feasts.
There's also a breakfast nook for quick mornings.
The 9,645-square-foot home is complete with plenty of sitting rooms that are all roomy and cozy.
Yes, there's really seven bedrooms here.
This bedroom even has its own fireplace.
There's also six-and-a-half bathrooms that are all unique in their own way.
Like this bathroom with a badass tub.
While this home stays true to its traditional architecture, it's been updated with smart home technology.
The home even has its own exercise room. Fitness enthusiasts rejoice!
The outside of the home is seriously just as beautiful as the inside. Sigh.
Of course, the pool is stunning in every way.
Anyone who calls this mansion home is incredibly fortunate.
It's only fitting that a home so grand include a grand piano.
But of course, the home is breathtaking even without the stuff inside.
For example, there's a built-in fireplace that can be enjoyed from the kitchen as well as one of the sitting areas.
The light fixtures in every room are all marvelous.
Another sitting room, another reason to love this expensive mansion.
The Italian-style villa includes a bar area. Hello wine nights.
Book lovers will definitely lust after this in-home library.
This is just one of six bedrooms in the 10,163-square-foot home.
There's also six-and-a-half bathrooms.
There's space outside to kick back.
And of course, space to fire up the grill.
And space to burn off those burgers and ribs.
There's just a lot of space outside period.
This view is absolutely mesmerizing.
This 10,120-square-foot has every reason to be priced at $5.795 million.
For starters, there's so many places to sit.
Like, there's two dining rooms. What a flex!
And the consistency in aesthetic across rooms is absolutely unparalleled.
This place was made with serious attention to detail.
There's six bedrooms in total at this Olmos Park Estate. And yes, they're all spacious to some degree like this one.
There's also seven-and-a-half bathrooms. Holy moly!
You can't forget about the study, which looks like a legit office with these cabinets.
Every room is complete with character.
There's a large play area that's big enough to house any number of ideas you have for the space.
There's also room for a dedicated exercise area as you can see. Gotta get those gains.
The patio offers room for sitting around as well as manning the grill.
Sports junkies can have some fun on the basketball court.
Summer days will be that much cooler thanks to this sizable pool.
Folks super protective of their cars will definitely want to live in this home just for the carports alone.
This 7,344-square-foot may seem simple on the outside, but there's a lot of character that makes it one-of-a-kind.
Though it has a load of sitting rooms like most mansions, it has a few key features. Plus, the home sits on a 103.28-acre lot. Wow!
That's not to say that the home itself isn't stunning on its own. The decorating scheme may not be everyone's cup of tea, though.
This gem has the space of the Hill Country while not being too far from Loop 1604.
Folks living here may not even need to leave the house all that often since the home comes with a bar and wine cellar.
Five bedrooms are up for grabs here.
There's also four-and-a-half bathrooms, though this one definitely takes top prize.
Sorry, the animals aren't included. There is, however, room for four horses in the stable as the home is equestrian-friendly.
There's also room for recreation, like with this pool table.
And of course there's an actual pool here.
Don't forget about the patio, complete with a grill.
Staying warm has never been so boujie.
That's right — the backyard is complete with a live creek and three rivers. Wow!!