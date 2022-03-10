Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 10, 2022

International Women's Day March returns to downtown San Antonio this Saturday 

click to enlarge San Antonio women take to the streets last October to protest the state's abortion ban. - JAIME MONZON
  • Jaime Monzon
  • San Antonio women take to the streets last October to protest the state's abortion ban.
San Antonio's International Women's Day March will take place Saturday, starting in downtown's Travis Park, the first such gathering since October's "Bans Off Our Bodies" rally protesting Texas' six-week abortion ban.

Tying in with International Women's Day, which was on Tuesday, participants will march to defend abortion rights and the rights of trans youths, both under attack by Texas' elected officials. The march's grassroots organizers are also advocating for a healthcare system that puts patients first and a government that prioritizes people over corporate interests, according to an online statement.



This year's slogan — "¡No nos moverán! We Will Not Be Moved!" — is inspired by activist and labor organizer Emma Tenayuca, a leader of San Antonio's Pecan Sheller's Strike of the 1930s.

The march will begin at 10 a.m. with an indigenous blessing and a rally.

This year's International Women's Day March will be the first in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  
Location Details Travis Park
301 E. Travis St.
San Antonio, TX
(210) 207-3677
Park
Map
 
