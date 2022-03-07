Investigators doubt San Antonio police officer's story about cruiser found abandoned on train tracks 

-
SAPD investigators are trying to understand how one of its cruisers ended up parked on train tracks near downtown.
Investigators with the San Antonio Police Department are trying to figure out why one of its officers' cruiser was discovered abandoned on train tracks near Southtown, according to a KSAT report
.
The SAPD cruiser was found on the 200 block of Indiana Street early Saturday morning, according to the TV station. The vehicle, which KSAT described as having "low-profile SAPD markings," had its license plates removed and was missing the laptop with which most department cruisers are equipped.
A five-year veteran of the force, whose name hasn't yet been released, told investigators that he parked the vehicle in question at the department's Central Substation after his shift on Friday evening, according to the station's reporting.
Although vehicle locator logs confirm the patrol car's location was at the substation when it was logged off, investigators are now doubting aspects of the officer's story, sources close to the inquiry told KSAT.
As of noon Monday, SAPD media officials hadn't yet responded to the station's questions about the incident.
