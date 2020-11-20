It looks like Liberace designed this Texas home's over-the-top interior 

You never know what lurks behind the anonymous exterior of a suburban tract home, and that certainly applies to this oddity in the North Texas town of Everman.Beneath the drab brick facade lurks an interior that looks like it could have been dreamed up by Liberace. The three-bedroom, two-bath house is packed with the kind of elaborate rococo decor, gold accents, chandeliers and epic archways the flamboyant piano maestro would have flipped for.The only exception to the house's let-them-eat-cake interior design appears to be a sunken TV room that's stuck in 1974, the year the structure was built.