November 20, 2020

It looks like Liberace designed this Texas home's over-the-top interior 

By San Antonio Current Staff
You never know what lurks behind the anonymous exterior of a suburban tract home, and that certainly applies to this oddity in the North Texas town of Everman.

Beneath the drab brick facade lurks an interior that looks like it could have been dreamed up by Liberace. The three-bedroom, two-bath house is packed with the kind of elaborate rococo decor, gold accents, chandeliers and epic archways the flamboyant piano maestro would have flipped for.

The only exception to the house's let-them-eat-cake interior design appears to be a sunken TV room that's stuck in 1974, the year the structure was built.

Photos via HAR.com.

No agent is listed for this home. 
Tags: Crazy houses, houses for sale, homes for sale, rococo decor, Versailles, chandeliers, dream home, odd houses, North Texas, Homes in Everman, homes in Fort Worth, Texas architecture, interior decorating, gold trim, craziest home decor, weird home decor, weird homes for sale, unique homes

